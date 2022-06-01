Spinnin' Records names Susanne Hazendonk as VP of marketing

Spinnin’ Records is restructuring its marketing department and highlighting Web3 and NFTs as key spaces for the company’s future.

As part of the changes, Susanne Hazendonk has been named Spinnin’ Records’ new VP of Marketing. She will oversee the merging of the existing separate Brand and Recording marketing teams.

The Warner Music dance label said the changes will “provide even more cohesive, creative and confident marketing strategies moving forward”.

Roger de Graaf, CEO of Spinnin’ Records, said: “Flexibility is key in today’s music industry. By restructuring the focus of Spinnin’ Records’ collective efforts, I’m confident that we will not only be able to keep up with, but continue to predict trends in the global music scene - offering our artists the best experience, service, marketing, and promotion along the way. I’m so pleased Susanne will be stepping up to lead our efforts in this area and put her incredible experience and expertise at the service of our artists.”

Reporting to Hazendonk will be Clyde Davis (head of digital), Julian Vicari (head of marketing & socials), Jeroen Linnenbank (head of promo), Lesley Quist (head of creative), as well as marketing and streaming specialists representing Spinnin’ Records internationally, including Tim Condran (marketing director, UK), Ranya Khoury (streaming director, US), Sivan Liu and Crysal Du (marketing specialists, China).

Flexibility is key in today’s music industry Roger de Graaf

Susanne Hazendonk said: “Marketing a music label in the modern landscape is both complex and challenging. By restructuring our marketing efforts to closer align our work around artist development, individual music releases and Spinnin’ Records’ overall brand, we will be able to harness synergies that benefit all of them.”

Spinnin’ Records is also increasing its investment of resources into Web3 and NFT business development, led by the launch of Tiësto’s first ever NFT project and other activities in this space.

Spearheaded by Steven de Graaf, Spinnin’ Records’ commercial director, the initiative seeks to create new opportunities for partnerships and revenue streams, as well as offering the label’s fans and artists new and unique experiences.

Steven de Graaf said: “Spinnin’ Records has always been fearless in adopting new strategies and technologies. The worlds of Web3 and NFTs are still defining themselves and I can’t wait to explore the possibilities between these burgeoning new spaces and the vibrancy of music, live events, and commercial partnerships. These technologies give the Spinnin’ team new tools to tell the stories of our artists, while building stronger relationships with fans and offering truly unique experiences along the way.”

Click here for our interview with Warner Music’s Oana Ruxandra on Web3 opportunities.