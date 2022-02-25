Spirit Music Group acquires 90% stake in Jason Aldean's master recordings

Spirit Music Group has acquired master recording rights to the catalogue of country superstar Jason Aldean.

The acquisition includes 90% of Aldean’s recorded music catalogue and encompasses nine albums in total, including 24 US No.1 country songs and six RIAA-certified platinum albums.

The deal also includes neighbouring rights and SoundExchange royalties. Aldean retains an income interest.

It follows Spirit’s 2020 deal for Tim McGraw’s masters.

As a recording artist, Jason Aldean continues his long exclusive association with BMG’s country label Broken Bow Records. BBR retains distribution rights and has a share in the master recordings.

“It’s cool that a company like Spirit, that’s been around so long, has taken on my music catalogue,” said Aldean. “It’s something really important to me, so I’m glad it’ll be looked after.”

“Jason Aldean has been a consistent hitmaker and trailblazer in country music for nearly two decades,” said Frank Rogers, CEO, Spirit Music Nashville. “His recordings have helped define the sound of modern country music. Spirit Music Group is excited to partner with Jason and we look forward to further championing these important recordings to the world.”

“Jason Aldean is one of country music’s elite headliners and the breadth and depth of his work is undeniable,” added Jon Singer, chairman, Spirit Music Group. “We welcome Jason’s impressive collection of works to the Spirit Music Group catalogue and are committed to being an active partner in safeguarding and building upon the success of these recordings.”

Jason Aldean was represented in the deal by Kent Marcus from Marcus & Colvin LLP. Spirit was represented by Reed Smith.