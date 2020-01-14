Your site will load in 16 seconds
Skip This >>

Square route: Universal Music launches new division to drive 'creative revolution'

Andre Paine

by Andre Paine
Tuesday, Jan 14th 2020 at 4:00AM

The boss of Universal Music UK’s “cutting edge” new agency has told Music Week that his team will draw on data, strategy and audience research to drive streaming growth.

Jack Fryer has been promoted from senior director of strategic planning to become MD of The Square, Music Week can exclusively reveal. He reports to Commercial & Creative Services division MD David Hawkes.

The newly-launched division will work closely with Universal labels, partnerships division Globe, Abbey Road Studios and managers of ...

Login to access this article

To access this article you need to be a subscriber. If you are a subscriber login below.

Start your 4 week Free Trial

Register for a Music Week trial to access this article.

Sign up for your free trial to Music Week, the no 1 weekly trade magazine for anyone who needs to understand the business of music. For four whole weeks we will provide you with great, in-depth journalism that gets right inside the business of music in print and 24/7 online. With both the print and digital edition you will be able to enjoy the whole Premium experience of a subscription to Music Week - absolutely free.

Start your free trial

Subscribe

If you have previously taken a trial you will need to subscribe to access this article.

Subscribe Now
subscribe link free-trial link

follow us...

Copyright © Future Plc 2020