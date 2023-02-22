Stacey Tang and Glyn Aikins appointed co-presidents of RCA UK

Stacey Tang and Glyn Aikins have been promoted to co-presidents of RCA UK, starting with immediate effect.

Both executives will report into Jason Iley, chairman and CEO, Sony Music UK & Ireland.

David Dollimore has been president of RCA since 2016. Music Week understands that Dollimore has now left his position at Sony Music.

RCA was the No.1 label based on market share in 2021 and was No.2 in 2022. It was the No.1 streaming label in the UK last year, according to Official Charts Company data. The label is set for a No.1 double this week with Pink’s album Trustfall and Miley Cyrus' single Flowers.

The appointments follow recent changes at Sony Music’s Columbia Records UK. Dipesh Parmar was promoted to president in December, alongside MD Amy Wheatley.

Stacey Tang and Glyn Aikins have worked together at RCA UK since 2018, and between them combine decades of experience across marketing and A&R.

Tang has served as EVP at RCA since 2021. She is widely recognised for her global marketing expertise and has been responsible for successfully spearheading campaigns for domestic artists including Cat Burns, Little Mix and Bring Me The Horizon, while simultaneously achieving international success with Miley Cyrus, Mimi Webb, Lil Nas X, Beyoncé, SZA and Pink.

Prior to RCA, Tang was MD at Columbia UK and helped to launch the careers of George Ezra, Rag’n’Bone Man and Calvin Harris.

Aikins joined Sony Music in 2018 as co-president of Since 93, a label partnership with RCA. Since its launch, he has signed, developed, and nurtured talent including Aitch and multi-BRIT nominated Cat Burns, who had the biggest selling single from a female artist in 2022 with Go.

Aikins also co-signed Tems with RCA US. Prior to joining Sony Music, he signed and developed the careers of artists including Artful Dodger, So Solid Crew, Roll Deep, Lethal Bizzle, Naughty Boy and Emeli Sandé, who went on to sell five million albums.

Stacey and Glyn are two exceptionally creative and forward-thinking executives Jason Iley

Stacey Tang, co-president, RCA UK, said: “I feel privileged to lead the next chapter of RCA‘s story alongside Glyn and the most passionate and dedicated team of music fans in the business. We will channel our creative energies into delivering further successes for our artists and have fun whilst doing it. Thank you to Jason for his support and trusting Glyn and I to be custodians of such an iconic label.”

Glyn Aikins, co-president, RCA UK, said: "I’m very excited to lead RCA into the future, alongside Stacey, and build a truly supportive and nurturing culture, which develops the careers of creative talent over the long term to global success. This philosophy of artist development will be at the centre of everything we believe in, coupled with delivering brilliant artists and music. Big thanks to Jason for giving Stacey and I this fantastic opportunity.”

Jason Iley, MBE, chairman and CEO, Sony Music UK & Ireland, said: “Stacey and Glyn are two exceptionally creative and forward-thinking executives. They are both champions of music, are passionate about nurturing a new generation of artists, and know how to bring out the best in their teams and the artists they work with.”

"In my seven year tenure at RCA UK, I am very proud to have built, led and mentored an incredible label group and worked with brilliant partners, management teams, writers and producers I will be collaborating with again in the future," said David Dollimore. "I have had the privilege of working with some of the most talented artists in the UK including Biig Piig, Jade Thirlwall and Cat Burns, who all have huge careers ahead of them. It has been a fantastic journey from building the Ministry Of Sound label from scratch to becoming part of the Sony family and I wish Stacey, Glyn and RCA UK all the best for the future."

Tang was recognised as the fifth most influential woman on BBC’s Women in Music list, behind the likes of Beyoncé, Taylor Swift and Adele in 2018. She sits on Sony Music UK’s Social Justice Fund board and is a member of ESEA (East & Southeast Asian) Music.

Aikins is the executive sponsor for Sony Music’s internal Diversity committee HUE (Helping Unite Everyone), sits on Sony Music UK’s Social Justice Fund board and is on the board of governors at the Southbank Centre.

Since 93 will continue to operate under the RCA UK umbrella.