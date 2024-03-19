Stem makes key artist & label executive hires

Stem has appointed two executives to senior artist & label roles.

Didi Purcell and Nima Khalilian add a collective 10-plus years of experience to the distribution and services company.

Nima Khalilian has joined Stem from Interscope as head of international, artist & label strategy.

Didi Purcell has been appointed to the artist & label partnerships role at Stem from SoundOn, TikTok’s music distribution and artist services platform.

Seth Faber, general manager at Stem, said: “Nima and Didi are powerful additions to the Stem team and reflect our commitment to consistently broadening Stem’s reach and capability. Nima is a globally respected executive with a rich understanding of the nuances of international artist marketing. Didi is a genuine artist advocate with a knack for discovery and development. We’re proud to welcome them both and look forward to having them work with our incredible and expanding roster of artists and labels.”

Nima and Didi are powerful additions to the Stem team and reflect our commitment to consistently broadening Stem’s reach and capability Seth Faber

The additions follow Stem’s previous announcement of staff promotions for Seth Faber (general manager), Todd Perry (VP of artist & label relations, hip-hop & R&B), Natalie Sellers (senior director of artist & label commerce & partnerships) and Lexi Roney (director of brand marketing).

Nima Khalilian spent six years at Interscope as the senior director of international marketing. In this role, he worked to expand the company's revenue beyond the US borders while developing the brand and revenue of artists worldwide. Khalilian worked with artists including Karol G, Zack Bia, CMG's Yo Gotti, GloRilla, Moneybagg Yo, and many more.

While at TikTok, Didi Purcell oversaw key partnerships for SoundOn including Death Row Records, Grimes, and more.

Prior to her time at SoundOn, Purcell oversaw pop & dance/electronic playlisting at Interscope Records for over three years, working on key Interscope artists such as Billie Eilish, Lady Gaga, OneRepublic, DJ Snake and more.

Purcell's experience in electronic music began at booking agency AM Only/Paradigm in 2016.