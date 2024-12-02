Stephanie Adamu launches Kobra Culture agency

Stephanie Adamu has announced her departure as UK marketing director at Empire to launch her own agency, Kobra Culture.

With over a decade of industry experience, Adamu’s new marketing venture will “champion global diaspora-centric storytelling and innovation”.

“Kobra Culture, founded in late 2024, aims to amplify the voices of diasporic communities and create campaigns that connect cultures while celebrating heritage,” said a statement.

At Empire, Adamu played a key role in Fireboy DML’s global hit Peru featuring Ed Sheeran, which charted in over 61 countries and surpassed one billion streams. She also spearheaded the marketing of Asake’s Mr Money With The Vibe album.

Adamu previously worked at Universal Music West Africa’s international team, where she led global campaigns for the likes of Giggs, Darkoo, Juls, Masego, and Justin Bieber, while managing the end-to-end marketing of UMG African campaigns in international markets.

During her time at Empire, she played a first-hand role in the rise of Afrobeats' global influence, working with the likes of Kizz Daniel, Wstrn, Bnxn, Black Sherif, Gabzy, Olamid and Rotimi, among others.

Her new venture, Kobra Culture, has already begun strategic marketing campaigns for Warner Music Nigeria, Tiwa Savage and YBNL’s DJ Enimoney.

The marketing agency will be focused on artist development, brand collaborations and cultural impact.

“The diaspora has long inspired the world, but now it’s time we take control of our narrative,” said Stephanie Adamu. “Kobra Culture is about creating a platform where diasporic voices are amplified, and their stories are told on their terms.”