Steve Berman and Annie Lee promoted at Interscope Capitol Labels Group

Steve Berman and Annie Lee have been promoted to key roles at the newly formed Interscope Capitol Labels Group (ICLG).

Berman has been upped to vice chairman and Lee has been promoted to chief operating officer.

ICLG is now comprised of all artists, labels and personnel within the companies formerly named Interscope Geffen A&M and Capitol Music Group.

In his new position, Berman oversees numerous areas within ICLG and works closely with all labels under the company’s umbrella to build artists’ global profiles and the broader ICLG brand.

Lee is charged with integrating finance (along with the company’s CFO Geoff Harris), operations and culture, while ensuring that ICLG runs efficiently and sustains a positive experience for its artists and teams.

Chairman and CEO John Janick said: “Steve and Annie are both highly accomplished executives who have been critical to our company’s growth and success for more than two decades. They have worked closely with me in redesigning ICLG to benefit and enhance each individual label under our umbrella and foster an entrepreneurial spirit that will set the standard for what a modern music company should be. I congratulate Steve and Annie on their well-deserved promotions, and look forward to sharing enormous success with them in the coming years.”

Steve Berman said: “Every aspect of our redesign will enable us to provide optimal support for our artists and their creativity, while securing the best and most innovative opportunities that will help expand their global brands. I’ve devoted nearly my entire career to this company and its artists, and I am excited to continue working with John, Annie and the entire ICLG team on this next phase of our journey.”

Annie Lee said: "I am looking forward to working with John, Berm and our entire team as we continue to build ICLG into a modern music company that is both a powerful partner to artists and their teams and a fulfilling and creative environment in which to work. We are well positioned for the future and I'm excited for what's to come.”

Prior to his promotion, Berman was vice chairman of Interscope Geffen A&M, having been appointed to that position in 2010.

Lee was most recently the chief financial officer of Interscope Geffen A&M, having been appointed to the position in 2019.