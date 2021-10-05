'Streaming is opening up the market for local repertoire': BMG ups Maximilian Kolb to EVP for Continental Europe

BMG has promoted Maximilian Kolb to EVP repertoire & marketing, Continental Europe.

Kolb, previously managing director GSA, will continue to manage BMG’s integrated music publishing and recordings business in Germany, Austria and Switzerland.

Additionally, he will now take on responsibility for BMG’s Continental European operation across 13 territories with offices in Berlin, Hilversum, Paris, Madrid, Milan, and Stockholm. He continues to report to Dominique Casimir, the company’s repertoire lead for the world outside the US and UK.

Dominique Casimir, BMG EVP global repertoire & marketing, said: “During this most exciting time, Maximilian and his team have not only brought great artists and writers to BMG, but he has also managed to explore new ideas and business areas in Germany and combine them with our global strategy. We believe in the great value of local artists and writers in the European market.

“With his entrepreneurial spirit and repertoire expertise, Maximilian has everything it takes to continue developing and implementing innovative and internationally relevant strategies with the team in Continental Europe. His nine years journey at BMG from A&R to EVP Continental Europe is a great testament to BMG’s internal talent development.”

BMG’s recordings roster in Continental Europe includes multi-platinum artists like Lenny Kravitz, Nils Frahm, Solomun, No Angels and Max Giesinger (Germany), Marianne Faithfull and Nakhane (France), Paolo Conte, Ornella Vanoni, and Francesco Gabbani (Italy), Takida (Scandinavia), and Alice Wonder, Belako, and Nena Daconte (Spain).

Music publishing clients include songwriters Alice Merton, Robin Schulz and Scorpions (Germany); Afrojack and Nicky Romero (Benelux); BigFlo & Oli and Jeanne Added (France), Jim Ouma (Scandinavia), and Pinguini Tattici Nucleari (Italy).

Maximilian Kolb said: “There could be no better time to take on this new role. Streaming is opening up the market for local repertoire right across Continental Europe, not only boosting domestic successes, but also creating new cross-border opportunities. We want to be a home for all kinds of music right across Europe.

“And as well as signing artists we will also pursue rights acquisitions, providing artists with a respectful and reliable home for their music. I am incredibly excited to work even more closely with my colleagues across Continental Europe while continuing to work hand-in-hand with Dominique.”

Kolb joined BMG as A&R Manager from Sony ATV (now Sony Music Publishing) in 2012. In 2017, he was promoted to director A&R recorded music GSA, overseeing both the recordings business as well as digital sales. In 2019, Kolb was appointed managing director GSA.

Under his leadership, BMG has outpaced the German market and grew its recordings and publishing business substantially since 2019, thanks to success with recording artists including Kontra K, Max Giesinger and KitschKrieg, as well as publishing clients including Peter Maffay, AnnenMayKantereit and RAF Camora.

In October 2020, BMG expanded into live music in Germany with a plan to offer artists a new alternative to the established live promotion industry.