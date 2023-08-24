Sub Pop Records launches first-ever UK & EU online shop

Legendary label Sub Pop has announced the opening of its first-ever UK & EU online shop.

Christened Mega Mart 2 – the sibling to its original US-based Mega Mart – Sub Pop have, with characteristic wit, confirmed it is “almost entirely functional” and ready to serve its customers across the pond who have “long been suffering from outrageous (though totally real) shipping charges”.

Mega Mart 2 will be warehoused in the UK.

To bolster the news, Sub Pop is also announcing a 20th Anniversary remastered reissue of The Shins' classic 2003 album Chutes Too Narrow, featuring new, custom die cut artwork.

Speaking of the reissue, The Shins’ James Mercer said: “I was very aware at the time that I had struck gold with the first record, and it was unlikely to happen again. 'Sophomore slump' and all that. The pressure to prove myself as a viable writer had never been so pronounced. Midway through the mixing process, I realized one of the songs would not work, so I stayed up after everyone went to bed and wrote ‘Young Pilgrims.’ And with Ek’s help, it worked! Such a stressful but beautiful experience!”

In other reissue news, Sub Pop will also be releasing Mudhoney’s seminal Superfuzz Bigmuff vinyl EP and their Touch Me I’m Sick 7” on limited edition new colour variants on October 6.