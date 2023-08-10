SZA on top for Sony Music in Q2 as major's recorded music revenue increases 19%

SZA’s SOS was the best-selling recorded music project for Sony Music Entertainment in Q2.

The performance of the US R&B star’s album was revealed in the financial results for Sony Corp during its fiscal Q1 (the three months to June 30). SZA’s SOS also came out on top in the prior quarter.

The album has been a streaming phenomenon and it was No.4 overall in the first half of the year in the UK, according to the Official Charts Company. Released in December 2022, SOS (RCA) has UK sales to date of 211,586.

Recorded music revenue at Sony Music during Q2 increased by 19.1% year-on-year to 237.77 billion yen (£1.295bn), a result positively impacted by currency exchange rates. Within that total, streaming revenue was up 18.5%, while physical sales were down slightly by 2.4%.

Sony Music Publishing revenue increased by 19.2% to 75.14 billion yen (£409.4 million).

Upcoming releases from Sony Music Entertainment over the next six months include recordings by 21 Savage, Blink-182, Future, Joseph Lawrence and Madison Beer.