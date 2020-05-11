Resident Music’s Natasha Youngs has told Music Week that the global nature of RSD dictated a compromise this year.
“It’s a shame to dilute the product offer across three days that are a long way off for us, the customers and the labels,” said the Brighton store’s co-owner.
“My personal preference would have been to get the stock out of warehouses, into customers’ hands, get the labels paid and get the money into the record shops.”
She added: “There appears ...
