Resident Music’s Natasha Youngs has told Music Week that the global nature of RSD dictated a compromise this year.

“It’s a shame to dilute the product offer across three days that are a long way off for us, the customers and the labels,” said the Brighton store’s co-owner.

“My personal preference would have been to get the stock out of warehouses, into customers’ hands, get the labels paid and get the money into the record shops.”

She added: “There appears ...