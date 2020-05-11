Your site will load in 16 seconds
Talking shop: Record stores on running RSD during Covid-19

Andre Paine

by Andre Paine
Monday, May 11th 2020 at 11:15AM

Resident Music’s Natasha Youngs has told Music Week that the global nature of RSD dictated a compromise this year.

“It’s a shame to dilute the product offer across three days that are a long way off for us, the customers and the labels,” said the Brighton store’s co-owner.

“My personal preference would have been to get the stock out of warehouses, into customers’ hands, get the labels paid and get the money into the record shops.”

She added: “There appears ...

