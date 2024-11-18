Taylor Lindsey named as chairman and CEO of Sony Music Nashville

Sony Music has appointed Taylor Lindsey as chairman and CEO, Sony Music Nashville, beginning January 2025.

She will oversee the company as well as Provident Entertainment, one of the world’s leading Christian music companies.

Lindsey will be based in Nashville and report to Rob Stringer, chairman, Sony Music Group.

Ken Robold has been named president and chief operating officer, Sony Music Nashville, reporting to Lindsey with oversight of the company’s operations including Provident Entertainment.

Rob Stringer said: “I am very excited that we can promote a creative talent from within the company to this top position. I have witnessed Taylor become an all-round executive from an A&R background and she is ideally suited to plot the future for our Nashville team in a chapter where country music is clearly evolving and thriving as a key musical genre.

“I am also so pleased that simultaneously to Taylor’s appointment Ken will be in an important wider role helping her build a new era for Sony Music Nashville.”

I am very excited that we can promote a creative talent from within the company to this top position Rob Stringer

Taylor Lindsey said: “I’m very grateful to step into this role. Along with Ken and the incredible SMN team, we are committed to fostering collaboration with our artists, creators and fans, and will create a vibrant community that not only honours our rich heritage in storytelling but also redefines the sound of country music for generations.”

Taylor Lindsey has been head of A&R for the company since 2021, most recently serving as executive vice president. She has worked closely with the roster of country acts including Old Dominion, Luke Combs, Megan Moroney, Maren Morris, Ryan Hurd and Mitchell Tenpenny among others.

Prior to joining in 2013, Lindsey worked in A&R at BMG Publishing where she represented Grammy-winning songwriters such as Hillary Lindsey and Tony Lane.

Ken Robold joined Sony Music Nashville in 2015 as executive vice president and chief operating officer overseeing various departments, including commercial partnerships, which works with digital service providers on opportunities for its artists.

He was previously president of Zac Brown’s Southern Ground Artists and spent 22 years at Universal Music Group.

Photo Credit: Emily Dorio