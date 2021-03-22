Temi Adeniji appointed MD of Warner Music South Africa and SVP of strategy for Sub-Saharan Africa

Temi Adeniji has been appointed to the combined role of MD of Warner Music South Africa and SVP, strategy, Sub-Saharan Africa.

Adeniji will assume this position in September, reporting to Alfonso Perez-Soto, EVP, Eastern Europe, Middle East, India and Africa. In addition, as SVP of special projects, she’ll work closely with Simon Robson, president, international recorded music on a number of international projects.

The move comes as Warner Music continues to expand in Africa, building upon Adeniji’s work with Perez-Soto to develop the company’s presence in the region through key deals with regional labels, distributors, and DSPs. This included licensing deals with African digital music services Audiomack and Boomplay, a partnership with Chocolate City and an investment in Africori, Africa’s leading digital distribution, music rights management and artist development company.

Adeniji will succeed Tracy Fraser as MD of Warner Music South Africa. Fraser has led the affiliate since its founding in 2013, and developed a successful and diverse roster of local artists, increasing the company’s market share, revenue and profits. She will work alongside Adeniji over the next few months to support her transition.

Temi Adeniji said: “The world is waking up to the rich and diverse talent present in myriad thriving music scenes across the continent. As this increasingly interconnected digital world continues to remove barriers to music discovery, there is no doubt that in the years ahead we will continue to see even more global superstars from Africa.

“Africa stands on the precipice of a significant growth story, and I’m excited to play an important part in guiding our Company’s strategy and operations in this region. I have worked closely with our South African team over the past few years, so the opportunity to help steer the next stage of their journey is an honor and privilege.”

Alfonso Perez-Soto added: “It’s fantastic that Temi has agreed to this challenge. Africa is a key focus for the company in the coming years, and there is no one more qualified and better able to lead our next chapter. We’ve only just scratched the surface when it comes to tapping the potential in Africa. In the coming years, cities such as Dakar, Johannesburg, Lagos and Nairobi will be increasingly influential hubs in the global music industry, and we want Warner to be at the forefront of that cultural transition.

“I’d like to thank Tracy for all her efforts over the last eight years. She’s played a pivotal role in building our business in South Africa, growing our roster and our team. We’ll miss her, and wish her all the best in her next adventures.”

Tracy Fraser said: “I’d like to welcome Temi to South Africa and Johannesburg. I know she is going to do an amazing job on behalf of all our artists. It’s been an immense privilege to lead our team over the last decade, and I’d like to thank everyone who has supported me on that journey.”

Adeniji joined Warner Music in 2016 as director, international strategy & operations, and was promoted to VP in 2019 and SVP last year.

Originally from Nigeria, Adeniji holds a degree in political science from Princeton University, a law degree from Columbia Law School, and a Masters of Law from University College London in the UK. She worked for a number of leading international law firms before joining Warner Music.