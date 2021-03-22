Tencent Music and Warner Music launch JV record label

Tencent Music Entertainment Group and Warner Music have announced an expanded multi-year strategic licensing agreement. The companies have been working together since their original agreement more than a decade ago.

TME will continue to make Warner Music’s repertoire available across all its online music platforms in mainland China, including QQ Music, Kugou Music and Kuwo Music, as well as its livestreaming platforms and WeSing, its online karaoke platform. In addition, Warner Music’s repertoire will also be made available, via TME’s online music platforms, on certain designated connected devices, such as in-car audio systems, in mainland China.

The companies also agreed to launch a new joint venture record label, leveraging Warner Music's global resources, as well as TME’s influence in mainland China’s music and entertainment market. It follows a similar partnership between Tencent and UMG.

“Our collaboration with TME has already delivered tremendous results for local and international artists, and now we’re opening up even more opportunities together,” said Simon Robson, president, international, Warner Recorded Music, WMG. “Alongside our increased investment in artist & repertoire and marketing in Greater China, this renewed and expanded partnership means we can help make our artists impossible to ignore in one of the world’s fastest-expanding music markets.”

Cussion Pang, CEO of TME, said: “TME and Warner Music have maintained a strong strategic partnership with deep mutual trust for a long time. We have shared the same passion and vision by closely collaborating on copyright protection, and empowering and protecting artists and their work, while unlocking the intrinsic value of music. This cooperation will be a new industry benchmark for diversified development and value creation in China’s music industry.”

“TME is a true innovator,” said Oana Ruxandra, EVP, business development and chief digital officer, WMG. “We’ve developed a great relationship since we started working together more than 10 years ago, based on mutual trust, and have worked together to open new opportunities for artists to engage with fans on a huge scale. I’m so pleased that we’ve been able to renew and expand our partnership and know that our collaboration will help power the growth of the whole digital music market.”

TC Pan, TME’s Group VP of content cooperation, added: “Going forward, with our joint exploration of the emerging music market for designated connected devices in mainland China, we will further optimize value in recorded music distribution. Through the new joint venture and other forms of deeper collaboration with Warner Music, we will seamlessly integrate the premium A&R capability of an international recording company with our vibrant and massive online music ecosystem, to discover unique musical talent and content, and bring unparalleled music experiences to fans as we showcase ‘new generation’ artists to the global music market.”