The Anchoress signs new label deal ahead of concluding albums trilogy in 2025

Welsh multi-instrumentalist The Anchoress (aka Catherine Anne Davies) has signed a new recordings deal with Last Night From Glasgow.

The Scottish label has released music by Hifi Sean & David McAlmont, Charlotte Hatherley, The Skids, Peter Capaldi, BMX Bandits and The Audience.

The Anchoress is to release her third album as part of a trilogy in autumn 2025.

Her previous studio album, The Art Of Losing (Kscope/Snapper Music), made the UK albums chart Top 40 in 2021.

The Anchoress said: “I’ve been lucky enough to find my lovely new label home in the form of Last Night From Glasgow – a ‘not for profit label’ with an ethical framework at the very heart of what they do, and a passion for vinyl that surpasses even my own. It was important to me that the people I would be working with for the next chapter of The Anchoress put ethics at the very centre of how they operated.”

Ian Smith, managing director of LNFG, said: “We were sick and tired of everything when we founded Last Night From Glasgow, The industry was, and remains upside down. Money flowing away from the very people who matter the most - the songwriters and performers. 360 deals, rights control and streaming have continued to squeeze viability and thus squeeze creativity.

“LNFG has built a community that understands the importance of patronage and as such we are able to provide significant logistical and financial support to artists. We are thrilled beyond words that The Anchoress has chosen LNFG as her home and we hope it remains so for a very long time.”

The Anchoress has also confirmed details of a live date at London’s Earth Theatre on Saturday April 26, 2025 at London’s EartH Theatre, with tickets on sale today. New material will be previewed at the show in Hackney.

It follows a run of summer UK dates appearing with Manic Street Preachers.

PHOTO: Ella Charleworth