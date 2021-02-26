The BRIT Trust appoints Tony Wadsworth as its new chair

Tony Wadsworth has been named the new chair of The BRIT Trust.

The former chairman and CEO of EMI Music UK and chair of the BPI, will take over the music charity from John Craig, who announced he would stand down last November.

“I am honoured to be the new Chair of The BRIT Trust, and to have this opportunity to work with my fellow trustees to build on the outstanding work of the Trust since its formation in 1989," said Wadsworth.

“The BRIT Trust is the music industry’s charity and provides funding to the BRIT School and Nordoff Robbins Music Therapy, among many others, that promote education and wellbeing through music encouraging values of accessibility, diversity and inclusion.

"The huge challenges created by the pandemic mean that the work of the Trust is now needed more than ever, but while our guiding principles remain the same, this changed landscape means there is now also an opportunity to reset some of the ways we can look to achieve our goals so these are more closely aligned with the needs of our industry and the communities we are here to serve.”

Universal Music UK’s Rebecca Allen, the president of EMI Records, and Selina Webb, executive vice president of Universal Music UK, who are co-chairs of this year’s BRITs Committee, welcomed Wadsworth taking the lead with the organisation's charity wing.

“Music and the creative arts enrich all our lives. Nobody understands this better than the BRIT Trust who do a fantastic job in bringing the industry together behind countless charities and initiatives which amplify the power of music, and support those in need," they said in a statement.

"As chair, Tony will bring leadership, energy and unrivalled industry experience to help take the work of this important charity to the next level.”

BPI & BRIT Awards chief executive, Geoff Taylor, also praised the appointment. “Having had the privilege of working very closely with Tony when he was chair of the BPI, I know first-hand the vision, experience and collaborative leadership he will bring to this role," he declared.

"The work of the BRIT Trust has never been more important, at a time when young people face more obstacles than ever in developing their creative careers. I’m certain that Tony will take the vital work of the Trust forward with new impetus and a refreshed sense of purpose.”

Earlier this month it was announced that Webb and Allen would be co-showrunners of the 2021 BRIT Awards.