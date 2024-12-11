The BRIT Trust reveals distributions top £30m as latest grants round supports 10 charities

The BRIT Trust has announced that it has distributed more than £30 million in grants since its foundation by UK record labels and the BPI in 1989.

The BRIT Trust is the principal charity of the BRIT Awards and of the UK recorded music industry.

Thanks largely to income generated annually by the BRIT Awards and by the Music Industry Trusts Award (MITS), among other sources, the BRIT Trust has in the course of its 35-year history made nearly 300 grants to a broad range of eligible causes across the UK that promote education and wellbeing.

The BRIT School and Nordoff and Robbins, the UK’s largest music therapy charity, have been the main long-term beneficiary charities .

The £30 million landmark has just been passed thanks to the BRIT Trust’s latest round of annual grant-giving that will see 10 charities benefit in all.

The funding includes provision of equipment for the BRIT School’s theatres, training Nordoff and Robbins music therapists, building sound-proof studios for music students in Scotland and the rehabilitation of young men in UK prisons.

The 10 charities to benefit from the latest round of grants are:

- The BRIT School

- ELAM (East London Arts and Music)

- Key4Life

- Loud ‘n’ Proud

- Music Support

- The Music Works

- Nordoff and Robbins

- Tonetic Records

- UD Music

- WeJam Foundation

The BRIT Trust’s Grants Committee invites and then evaluates the applications received annually via its website from registered charities that are eligible to apply for funding.

A recommendation is made to the trustees for their November Board Meeting and a final decision is communicated to the successful applicants. Grants are confirmed once due diligence has been completed, as required, and the annual applications process begins again.

We hope these grants to a diverse breadth of wonderful charities will make a meaningful difference to the amazing work they do through the power of music Tony Wadsworth

New applications for BRIT Trust funding are now being received until April 30, 2025, and can be made here.

BRIT Trust chair, Tony Wadsworth CBE, said: “We know just how tough it is for charities right now – their incomes have barely recovered to pre-pandemic levels, but their costs are spiralling, while demand for their services is rising exponentially also. So every penny counts, and we hope these grants to a diverse breadth of wonderful charities that support education and wellbeing across our industry will make a meaningful difference to the amazing work they do through the power of music. We congratulate them all and wish them well, and now look forward to receiving next year’s round of applications.”

Click here to read the series of BRIT Trust Diaries.