The Jesus And Mary Chain sign label deal as part of global services partnership with Cooking Vinyl

The Jesus And Mary Chain have signed to London-based independent label Fuzz Club Records.

The Jesus And Mary Chain’s signing to Fuzz Club is part of a global label services and distribution deal with Cooking Vinyl.

With new Mary Chain music currently in the works, Fuzz Club are marking the new partnership by revealing upcoming reissues of the band’s 2017 studio album Damage and Joy (complete with three new bonus tracks), as well as their Live at Barrowland LP featuring a performance of cult classic Psychocandy in full.

On top of the reissues, the deal with Fuzz Club will encompass reissues of their earlier works, new live releases and brand new studio material.

As The Jesus And Mary Chain’s Jim Reid recently told Clash Magazine: “We started recording an album just before Covid hit and then obviously we couldn’t continue with it, but we were back in the studio [in October 2021] for the first time in two years.”

On the signing, The Jesus And Mary Chain said: “Our recent legal bills reminded us that our big mistake in 1985 was to give our recordings to a major label. Fuzz Club and Cooking Vinyl are an entirely different species. Casper at Fuzz Club and Rob at Cooking Vinyl put huge effort and patience into making this deal happen. They’re exactly the right kind of people for us.”

Fuzz Club founder and managing director Casper Dee said: “I'm not going to lie, it feels a bit like we’ve signed Messi! The importance of the Mary Chain can’t be overstated. They have been an inspiration to pretty much every band we’ve ever worked with and our musical landscape would be very different had it not been for the Reid brothers.

“So for us, it’s an honour to get the opportunity to work with a band of their stature. There aren’t many bands like this around! So we have an important task in front of us, not only to deliver successful album campaigns but to help steer a musical and cultural legacy.”

Rob Collins, Cooking Vinyl managing director, said: “When we started working with Fuzz Club, they had a dream signing and that was the Jesus And Mary Chain, so I’m really proud that we have been able to help them achieve that. We hope to be partners with the band and the label for a long time.”

PHOTO: Steve Gullick