The Killers top 50,000 sales with sixth No.1 album

The Killers have secured their sixth No.1 in an unbroken run of chart-topping albums.

The Music Week cover stars debuted at the summit with sales of 50,391 for Imploding The Mirage (EMI), according to the Official Charts Company. The result was boosted by a physical pre-sale in excess of 35,000.

The Killers outsold the rest of the top eight albums put together. The first week sale was in line with their previous album, 2017’s Wonderful Wonderful (51,756). Wonderful Wonderful has career sales of 182,853. Debut album Hot Fuss is the band’s biggest seller with 2,335,495 sales.

As well as being the sixth No.1 for The Killers, Imploding The Mirage is the eighth chart-topper for Brandon Flowers.

Despite the strong result for Imploding The Mirage, it wasn’t quite enough to beat Lady Gaga’s Chromatica (Polydor), which remains the year’s fastest-selling album with first week sales of 52,907.

Nevertheless, the No.1 for The Killers helped EMI secure first place on the AES Artist Albums market shares with 11.9%.

On the singles chart, The Killers’ My Own Soul’s Warning debuted at No.84 – five places ahead of the band’s streaming perennial Mr Brightside.

Subscribers can click here to read our cover feature with The Killers.

