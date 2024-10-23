The Orchard makes key appointments in Korea

The Orchard has appointed Jeeyoung Lee as head of South Korea, country manager.

Lee is based in Seoul and reports to Prashant Bahadur, EVP head of strategy.

She will lead The Orchard’s Korean business operations, overseeing label management, release strategy, global distribution and regional support efforts, as well as driving new business.

Lee has nearly 20 years of leadership and professional expertise in strategy, sales, content distribution, management and marketing from a range of prominent entertainment companies. She most recently served as general manager, Warner Bros. Discovery and SVP content strategy APAC.

Prashant Bahadur said: “We are excited to further develop operations in Korea with Jeeyong leading the team. Her strategic business acumen and extensive network coupled with a deep understanding of Korea’s culture will be invaluable in growing The Orchard’s value proposition in the region. As global appetites for Korean music increase, she will play an integral role in connecting independent Korean labels and artists with audiences by engaging fans in innovative and sustainable ways.”

Jeeyoung Lee said: “Returning to the music industry, a field I have always been passionate about, fills me with immense joy. The Orchard’s commitment to empowering Korean artists and labels aligns perfectly with my vision for the industry. I look forward to leveraging my experience and working with the talented team here to expand our footprint and drive success for our partners in Korea and beyond.”

Additionally, Sungho “Jake” Bae was recently named director, Asia Pacific Region, artist and label services. Bae, also based in Seoul, implements release strategy throughout the APAC region, with a concentration on cross-country marketing.

Bae previously held leadership positions at Spotify and Big Hit Music. During his tenure at Big Hit, Bae worked closely with The Orchard on breaking BTS to global audiences.

Meanwhile, the role of John Park, New York-based SVP strategy and corporate development, has been expanded to focus on business opportunities in Korea. He will work closely with Lee and on new signings and partnerships as well as global strategy.