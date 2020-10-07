The Orchard partners up with Sony/ATV to offer publishing services to distributed artists/labels

The Orchard has widened the scope of its services for recorded music. Today (October 7) it has announcing a partnership with Sony/ATV Music Publishing to provide its distributed artists/labels with an integrated publishing solution.

An official press release stated: “Through its global network, Sony/ATV will handle all aspects of global song representation and royalty collection, allowing The Orchard’s clients to benefit from the scale, infrastructure and premium royalty rates of the publishing industry leader.”

Harry Nach, Kiddtetoon, G Herbo, Summer Salt and Unique Leader Records are among the first of The Orchard’s distributed clients to utilise publishing services through this new cooperation.

Speaking about the partnership, Brad Navin, CEO, The Orchard, said: “As a leader in artist services we are pleased to expand our offerings through this partnership with Sony/ATV. The Orchard thrives on empowering creators, and now we can build an environment where songwriters have the space to grow roots and take advantage of The Orchard as a true home for artists,”

We are uniquely positioned to provide world-class service to more of The Orchard’s talented community of songwriters Jon Platt, Sony/ATV

Nach added: “As an artist, the best feeling is knowing you have the ability to freely create. The Orchard and Sony/ATV have given me space to express myself completely, and now as a writer, I can take full advantage of my craft and continue to make music that not only feels good, but speaks to who I am as a person.”

The partnership is part of the One Sony initiative, which expands collaboration among Sony’s network of businesses. The initiative will create new opportunities for Sony Music’s artists’ catalogues across entertainment platforms.

Sony/ATV chairman and CEO Jon Platt said: “We are happy to share our extensive music publishing network and expertise with The Orchard in this new venture. The Sony/ATV family believes in the importance of creative development and professional support, so we are uniquely positioned to provide world-class service to more of The Orchard’s talented community of songwriters.”

Earlier this year, Xtra Mile Recordings partnered with The Orchard on a worldwide distribution and label services deal. The agreement covers both physical and digital releases and will enable the London-based independent label to further grow its artists globally by tapping into The Orchard’s reach across all territories.