The Orchard promotes Ian Dutt and Chris Manning

The Orchard has announced two key executive promotions for the UK and Europe.

Ian Dutt has been elevated to president, UK, while Chris Manning has been named managing director, UK & Europe. Both will continue reporting to Colleen Theis, president and chief operating officer.

Dutt and Manning are based in London and lead global distribution efforts and day-to-day operations for the company.

Collectively, Dutt and Manning oversee a team of 150-plus employees in The Orchard’s London office, the company’s largest presence outside its global headquarters. Manning also provides direct leadership to Orchard offices in France, Benelux and Scandinavia as well as driving the regional European strategy.

“We are proud to elevate these two homegrown executives to greater leadership positions within the company,” said Colleen Theis. “Ian’s leadership skills, business savvy, proven expertise and passion for independent music are a testament to his tenure with The Orchard. Chris's multiple roles within the company have touched on all aspects of the business, advancing him to the leader he is today. His progression within The Orchard has yielded a deep understanding of our culture and the unique needs of our UK and European clients.

“Ian and Chris will continue to spearhead operations for our artist and label partners, expand our network, and seek out amazing independent talent in our second biggest market. Together, they are an unparalleled team who work tirelessly to connect our clients from the region to audiences worldwide.”

Dutt joined The Orchard in 2016 as part of the company’s merger with Sony RED UK, where he was serving as MD. In his seven-plus years with the company, Dutt has developed the UK strategy including key partnerships, growing the client roster and overseeing day-to-day operations of The Orchard’s second largest market.

Dutt has been instrumental in label signings and overseeing artist development, including partnerships with Jorja Smith, Raye, Blossoms, The Snuts and Skepta.

Dutt recently expanded The Orchard's footprint in electronic music with the acquisition of Above Board.

Under Dutt’s leadership, The Orchard’s UK team was named Sales Team of the Year at the 2023 Music Week Awards. It has recently signed deals with labels including Northern Quarter, The Other Songs and MDLBeast.

Prior to his tenure with Sony, Dutt spent 15 years at PIAS.

Ian Dutt said: “I am delighted to be able to continue my journey with The Orchard and Sony. Even after all this time, it feels like we are only just getting started. I am blessed to work with such a forward thinking, nurturing, and talented senior management team in both New York and London. A company is only as good as its people, and our people are the best in the business.”

Manning began his tenure at The Orchard in 2008, holding several posts including label management and business development. He also managed local and international operations, strengthening The Orchard’s global reach and playing a key role in the mergers of Above Board, Red Essential, Finetunes and Phonofile into The Orchard. He has worked with numerous clients including Perfect Havoc, Demon, One Seven, Smash the House, NWE, One Media, FAMM, Ignition, Lithuania HQ, and Napalm.

Chris Manning said: “Having been at The Orchard for a long time, it's super-exciting to take on this new position. The passion, vision, and relentless dedication remain as strong today as it was when I first joined the company. In this ever-evolving landscape, we see an opportunity to innovate, amplify talent, and be the best partner to our artist and label roster. We're at a hugely exciting time in the space we operate in, and I look forward to our continuing success with Ian and the fantastic team we have here across the board at the Orchard.”