The Orchard's Music Week Award winning sales team hail the independent sector

The Orchard triumphed in the Sales Team Of The Year category (sponsored by the Official Charts Company) at the Music Week Awards 2023.

The artist/label services company and distributor, which is part of Sony Music, emerged as victors following successful campaigns last year across streaming and physical for acts including Stereophonics, Russ Millions and Jack White, as well as the Oasis catalogue.

“It's incredible and we're delighted,” said The Orchard’s physical sales director Simon Aston. “We've got great labels, great artists and a great team.”

The label services sector has experienced growth in recent years as artists look to self-release projects. Globally, Sony Music Entertainment has signalled its ambitions for both The Orchard and AWAL.

“The independent sector is really taking over,” said digital account manager Kirsten Perkins. “The fact that we won with such amazing campaigns last year just goes to show how much independent music is really at the forefront now.”

The Orchard just had a big week with Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds as Council Skies (Sour Mash/Ignition) amassed almost 40,000 sales, although it was up against Foo Fighters which prevented a No.1 position.

Raye shows how digital and physical can work well together Simon Aston

Earlier this year, the company secured its first UK No.1 single with Raye’s Escapism (Human Re Sources) feat. 070 Shake.

Rachel Tang, digital account manager, described the Raye campaign as “incredible, it was amazing and we worked so hard on it.”

With a streaming hit and a No.2 album, My 21st Century Blues, the Raye campaign successfully combined both consumption via DSPs and physical sales. My 21st Century Blues has sales to date of 36,853 (Official Charts Company), including 12,239 physical copies, 4,166 downloads and 20,448 sales-equivalent streams.

“Raye works on every level,” said Aston. “We did a lot of physical in-store activity. But the digital activations were incredible and, ultimately, she's a fantastic artist.

“Raye was equally as strong in digital as physical, which really goes to show how they can work well together.”

The Orchard is now looking ahead to big 2023 album campaigns for Jorja Smith and Bombay Bicycle Club.

It has also signed significant deals in the electronic music space, including a global distribution partnership with Perfect Havoc and the recent acquisition of distributor Above Board.

Click here for all the winners at the Music Week Awards 2023.