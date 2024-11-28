The Orchard signs global distribution deal with Croatia Records

The Orchard has signed a global distribution agreement with Croatia Records, a leading independent housing the country’s largest discography of Croatian artists.

Croatia Records artists will now have access to The Orchard’s global network and full suite of label services.

Led by Director Zelimir Babogredac, Croatia Records, formerly known as Jugoton, possesses a substantial music catalogue of Croatian, Serbian and Slovenian artists.

The 70-year-old music company has been recognised as one of the biggest revenue labels in Central and Eastern Europe. It has made recent investments in independent sub-labels across various genres including classical, jazz, instrumental, pop, rock, and folk.

Additionally, Croatia Records has been digitising its extensive catalogue of classic recordings in order to reach a new generation of listeners.

Oleg Rozov, director, Eastern Europe & Central Asia and Lia Mansola, senior manager, label and artists partnerships at The Orchard, spearheaded the deal.

In a joint statement, Rozov and Mansola said: “The partnership between The Orchard and Croatia Records is a milestone that is sure to enrich the global music scene. This collaboration will provide significant business opportunities for both parties and serve as a gateway to the rich and diverse musical heritage from the Balkans, encompassing Croatia, Serbia, Slovenia, North Macedonia, Bosnia and Herzegovina and beyond. We are excited to work with Croatia on bringing new international trends to the forefront while preserving the region’s musical traditions.”

Zelimir Babogredac added: "I am thrilled to announce our collaboration with The Orchard. This partnership aligns perfectly with our vision of branding our music and bringing it closer to audiences than ever before. Together, we aim to leverage The Orchard’s extensive network and innovative technology, to ensure that our artists reach listeners around the world, creating a more connected and vibrant music community where the best of Croatian music resides at the forefront of the global stage.”

Croatia Records has signed prominent contemporary Croatian artists from various genres, including Miso Kovac, Josipa Lisac Marko Perkovic Thompson, Crvena Jabuka, Drazen Zecic, Gabi Novak, Tereza Kesovija, Parni valjak, Dino Merlin, Bajaga & Instruktori, Majke, Opca Opasnost, Vlatko Stefanovski, Rade Serbedzija, Mladen Grdovic, Divlje jagode, Matija Dedic, Zoran Predin, Mia Dimsic, Mia Negovetic, JR August and others.