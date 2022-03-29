The Orchard teams with Disturbing London and recruits Dumi Oburota

The Orchard has partnered with independent UK record label Disturbing London.

As part of this agreement, Disturbing London’s entire artist roster will have access to The Orchard’s suite of artist and label services. Additionally, international artist manager and Disturbing London co-founder Dumi Oburota will join the Sony Music label services and distribution company as a global A&R consultant.

It marks a new chapter for Disturbing London, with a roster that includes Tinie, Yxng Bane, WIZ 36IX, The Indien and more recently producers such as Elevated, Eight9FLY, Honeywood6 and Chucks. The company previously partnered with Parlophone.

Disturbing London has been at the forefront of UK hip-hop and R&B for more than 10 years, and has signed and developed some of the most prominent artists in the country including Tinie.

Oburota has been tapped by The Orchard to help sign and develop global hip-hop and R&B artists. He will work closely with the company’s roster with a hands-on approach in the studio, whilst offering his expertise as an A&R and global brand builder.

Dumi brings to The Orchard a wealth of music industry knowledge and a passion for developing talent Ian Dutt

Since the inception of Disturbing London, Oburota has spearheaded international artist campaigns and expanded the company’s offering into record label services, publishing, fashion design, brand partnerships, event curation, digital services and more.

Dumi Oburota said: “Artists these days want to have a level of ownership and independence and The Orchard is the best in the game. They have built a great global business. It’s booming. This move brings me back to my core beliefs: development, songs, partnerships, globalisation and disruptive innovation.”

Ian Dutt, MD, The Orchard UK, said: “Dumi brings to The Orchard a wealth of music industry knowledge and a passion for developing talent which makes him the perfect addition to The Orchard family. He is a vested international player who has a key creative vision and insightful strategy in the ever-changing entertainment industry, while delivering results.”

