The Orchard ups Joanna Noyes to SVP of global marketing & brand strategy

Joanna Noyes has been promoted to senior vice president, global marketing & brand strategy at The Orchard.

Based in New York, Noyes has been with The Orchard since 2014. She previously held the VP, marketing role since 2019.

In her new role, she will oversee global marketing and brand strategy in over 45 markets worldwide for The Orchard. She oversees a team of 40-plus employees who work across digital/brand marketing & communications, advertising, video services, creative design, college & lifestyle marketing and CRM.

Noyes has featured at industry events including Music Biz, Mondo NYC, Sandbox Summit, SXSW and Keychange conferences.

Prior to The Orchard, Joanna Noyes co-founded FTW! Media (later known as Zero To Sixty Group), a marketing agency specialising in digital & brand strategy for a diverse portfolio of major music and entertainment companies. She managed daily operations, supervised a team of creatives, and oversaw and executed digital campaigns for Ellie Goulding, La Roux, Feist, Melanie Fiona, Jim James, and others.

Earlier in her career, she was general manager for the Island/Def Jam/ Stolen Transmission joint venture.