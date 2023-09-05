The Rolling Stones confirm upcoming release of Hackney Diamonds album

The Rolling Stones have announced the upcoming release of new album Hackney Diamonds.

As a teaser, the group’s logo was projected on buildings around the world, including the Tate Modern in London as well as structures in New York, Los Angeles and Paris.

Hackney Diamonds (Polydor) will be the Rolling Stones’ first new album since 2016’s chart-topping covers set Blue & Lonesome (358,564 sales to date – Official Charts Company). The new record will be their first album of original material since 2005’s A Bigger Bang, which peaked at No.2.

The album is set to be a major Q4 release for Universal Music. It will be announced at an event in Hackney on Wednesday (September 6), in which Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and Ron Wood will take part in a Q&A with The Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon.

The event will also be hosted by YouTube and streamed live globally.

“Hackney may be at the heart of Hackney Diamonds, but this is a truly global moment we want to share with fans around the world via YouTube,” the Rolling Stones said in a statement.

Hackney Diamonds will be the Stones' first release since the death of founding member Charlie Watts in 2021.

The Rolling Stones last topped the albums chart with the 2020 reissue of Goats Head Soup. The band’s Forty Licks compilation was reissued this summer and released digitally for the first time.