The Sandbox and Warner Music launch Breakin' B.I.G. hip-hop gaming experience

The Sandbox and Warner Music Group have launched a new experience for hip-hop fans, Breakin' B.I.G.

Inspired by video games of the 1990s, Breakin' B.I.G. immerses players in a 2D arcade-style world set in the music-infused backdrop of 1990s Brooklyn. Gamers assume the role of an aspiring rapper striving to make it big in the music industry.

Players will engage with The Notorious B.I.G. and other characters to complete quests essential to earning his respect, such as revitalising Brooklyn neighbourhoods, confronting those who dare to challenge Biggie's influence, and assisting the hip-hop legend in achieving even greater success.

The Sandbox, a decentralised gaming virtual world and subsidiary of Animoca Brands, formed a partnership with Warner Music last year. It is part of the major’s bid to create new, interactive experiences for fans.

Several activities are set to launch in December, including the playable Breakin' B.I.G. experience, an exclusive avatar collection, and the freshly revamped Warner Music Group social hub.

“The Notorious B.I.G. is one of the most respected hip-hop artists of all time, so we are honoured to be included in his lasting legacy through our partnership with Warner Music Group,” said Sebastien Borget, COO and co-founder of The Sandbox. “I’m excited for our players to explore a rich Brooklyn environment with an arcade-inspired feel unlike anything we’ve done before. Fans will interact with Biggie in entirely new ways as they immerse themselves in a throwback ’90s adventure.”

Elliot Osagie, chief strategy officer, the Estate of The Notorious B.I.G., said: “The ’90s created a modern iconic decade similar to the 1920s. No artist represents the style of the ’90s more than Biggie. By bringing the appeal of the ’90s style side-scrolling game, starring Biggie's music, to an innovative Web3 platform, we are ensuring that the world he built will continue to be enjoyed by day-one fans and discovered by today’s new generation of fans in fresh innovative ways that remain authentic to Biggie's brand and goals as an artist."

Warner Music Group partnered to create the first music-themed world in The Sandbox. It featured WMG’s roster of artists including Sueco and his “Split Personalities” experience, which was one of the top three most visited experiences on the platform in 2022.

The strategic partnership marked The Sandbox’s first deal with a major music company.