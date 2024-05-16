The Script sign global recordings deal with BMG

The Script have signed a global recordings deal with BMG. It follows a long label relationship with Sony Music.

The band have had six No.1 albums in the UK and sold more than four million tickets over the course of their career.

Jamie Nelson, SVP at BMG New Recordings, said: “We’re very excited to be working with The Script. Their music has always travelled and connected globally.”

Alistair Norbury, president, repertoire & marketing, BMG UK, said: “We are honoured to have partnered with The Script and look forward to harnessing the excitement that the new album has created amongst our global teams.”

The band’s managers, Simon Moran and Martin Hall at Hall or Nothing, added: “We’re looking forward to working with BMG on a global level to continue and grow the enormous success The Script has achieved in their career to date.”

The Script’s Danny O’Donoghue said: “BMG and The Script are a match made in heaven. Alistair, Jamie and the whole team have been so hands-on, matching our passion to deliver great music and our ambition to make huge waves in the music business and live scene.”

Consisting of founder members Danny O’Donoghue and Glen Power, The Script are moving forward as a duo following the tragic loss of their bandmate Mark Sheehan last year.

Their upcoming touring plans include a run of UK stadium shows in June as special guests to Pink. The tour continues into Europe throughout the summer, ahead of North American dates from August until late October.