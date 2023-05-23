The Snuts launch Happy Artist Records with The Orchard

The Snuts’ new era has been marked with the premiere of the single Gloria as Clara Amfo’s Hottest Record on BBC Radio 1 tonight (May 23).

The single is the band’s first single since exiting Parlophone and setting up their own label, Happy Artist Records, in partnership with The Orchard.

Mixed by Spike Stent and produced by singer Jack Cochrane and longtime collaborator Scotty Anderson, Gloria arrives ahead of the Radio 1 Big Weekend on May 27.

“Immediately after releasing our last album into the world, we reflected as a team on our shared experiences of releasing our first two records,” said The Snuts frontman Jack Cochrane. “After being offered to re-sign with Parlophone for the next record we decided to respectfully decline. Throughout the last campaign it was clear our vision as artists and that of the label, had drifted apart significantly.

“We’ve always felt like an ‘indie’ band with strong ambitions to be a global act and have always had a very DIY, hands-on approach when it comes to making our art. The producers we’ve been lucky enough to work with in the last few years have allowed us to really learn our craft and be bold in the decision making that comes with it.”

He added: “The Orchard felt like a safe home we could transition to smoothly. It was clear from the offset they understood the core values of The Snuts and the community that comes with us. We decided to set up our own label, Happy Artist Records, after being told by a former label head, ‘There’s nothing worse than a happy artist’.

“Having total control of the production and promotion of our music is a dream come true. This type of freedom will flourish and grow inside all projects going forward with the band and allow us to focus on what really matters - the creation of the art and our ever growing community we make it for.”

“We could not be more excited to be part of this next chapter for The Snuts,” said The Orchard’s Richard Pattison. “Aside from sheer musical ability, their drive, sense of identity, and connection with the audience make them one of the most exciting bands in the UK.”

“The new music from The Snuts is set to be their best and most impactful yet,” added The Orchard’s James Moodie. “We intend to both expand on their UK success as well as identify new homes for the band around the world via The Orchard’s global network.”

The Snuts are set to play their biggest headline shows to date at SWG3 in Glasgow in July. The band will play the main stage at Reading & Leeds Festivals in August, with further touring including a run of dates in the US, their first headline tour of Australia and Summer Sonic festival in Japan.

The Snuts peaked at No.1 with 2021 debut album WL, which has sales to date of 61,140, according to the Official Charts Company.

Burn The Empire, released in the busy Q4 period last year, peaked at No.3 following a tight chart race involving Slipknot and George Michael. It has sales to date of 18,894.

“With The Orchard leading the way with an innovative and artist-centric approach to label services, their passion and drive for The Snuts is infectious and in keeping with our own vision,” said Adam Harris of Touchdown Management. “With a debut No.1 album and No.3 second album in the space of just 18 months and our biggest headline shows to date this summer, it feels like just the start for the band and we couldn’t be happier to be embarking upon this next stage with the global Orchard team."

“As managers, we’ve always done the heavy lifting to support our artist’s vision,” added Touchdown’s Callum Read. “Seeing the passion and excitement that’s coming from the band and new members of the team is really refreshing!”

