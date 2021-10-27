The Ultimate Seminar confirms London event in November 2021

The Ultimate Seminar will return with its second live event of the year hosted at London’s Wimpole Street on Saturday, November 27.

The event aims to inspire and engage with the next generation of music professionals. It follows the first ever live regional event hosted at Liverpool’s Philharmonic Hall.

This year's guest speakers include president of Hipgnosis, Ted Cockle, EVP of RCA Records, Stacey Tang and general manager of Atlantic Records, Liz Goodwin alongside other executives who will host conversations on the future of the music industry. Further names are to be announced.

The sessions will enable attendees to learn valuable business skills and benefit from networking opportunities, bridging the gap between the classroom and the boardroom.

Following the success of the Liverpool event’s fully subscribed 1:1 consultation sessions, in which attendees were able to meet with top music executives, the London event will offer another opportunity to book 1:1 consultation sessions with speakers including Dave’s co-manager Benny Scarrs, royalties specialist and founder of the Go 2 Agency and G293, Shauni Caballero, and a representative from The Orchard.

Industry professionals will lead panels on topics including Knowing Your Business, Major Mindset, Streaming and NFT’s, and Publishing and Royalties.

Ted Cockle, President of Hipgnosis, said: “I’ve luckily attended a good number of these amazing Ultimate Seminars. There is always excellent energy in the room, with 50% of the room soaking up all the information, the knowledge, the learnings and 50% percent becoming even more adamant that they want to overturn the accepted wisdom, totally do it their own way, and set their new rules! And both experiences are quite beautiful to be around.”

Cre8ing Vision’s founders Kwame Kwaten, Andrea Euell and Nicola Ossai fr Charles work with young people, helping them gain the tools and skills needed to begin careers in the music business.

Cre8ing Vision said: “The Ultimate Seminar for the three of us has been a wonder to watch, year on year. It both educates and entertains in a way that you don't really ever feel as though you are being lectured to. The music business is a big part of a patchwork of constantly evolving closely linked Cre8tive industries that are all embracing tech to become an evermore accessible part of our daily lives. It's also helping drive change at every level, so for us a constantly evolving discussion helps to keep up with the pace of industry change.

“We also understand the importance of being consistent whilst looking forward when it comes to the seminar and that the events not only attract young creatives, but also place their energy alongside mid level & top tier execs - everybody learns and everybody wins. So this year with the help of over 40 key speakers, we hope to deliver another momentous event of the year in the music industry calendar.”

Entry to The Ultimate Seminar event is free subject to availability and registration. Full announcements about the event are taking place via The Ultimate Seminar social channels.

The Ultimate Seminar is sponsored by Atlantic Records, Warner Records, Parlophone Records, Live Nation, YMU, Virgin Music, Capitol Records, EMI Records, Columbia Records, Hipgnosis Songs, RCA, Ministry of Sound, WEAV Music, PPL, YouTube, BMI, BMG, Tik Tok, The Orchard, University of West London, Dawbell, PRS and Your Army.