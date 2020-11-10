The Ultimate Seminar returns with execs from Atlantic, Columbia, Stellar Songs and more

Back for its 11th consecutive year, The Ultimate Seminar returns this month with the ambition to inspire the next generation of music industry professionals.

The event will take place as a virtual event on Saturday, November 21 and Sunday, November 22.

This year’s line-up of execs includes Stellar Songs’ Tim Blacksmith, Atlantic’s Briony Turner and Columbia’s Ferdy Unger-Hamilton, with more to be confirmed in the coming weeks.

Briony Turner, co-President, Atlantic Records UK, said: “The Ultimate Seminar has always had great line-ups, several of my artists and colleagues have taken part over the years – including my counterpart and Atlantic co-president Ed Howard who spoke very highly of the seminar. As someone who has always been super-focused on giving my full attention to artists and spending as much time in the studio as possible, I haven’t really done many conferences and panels in the past – but taking part in The Ultimate Seminar was a priority for me this year.”

Ferdy Unger-Hamilton, president, Columbia Records UK, said: “Columbia Records are extremely pleased to be supporting The Ultimate Seminar this year. With everything going on in the world at the moment, the work that they do is more important than ever.”

Taking place via an online platform, it will be The Ultimate Seminar’s first opportunity to operate on a global scale, allowing for a greater scope of panelists and enabling attendees to connect with domestic and international industry experts.

“We’re really excited about being able to reach a global audience this year, the pandemic forced us to think differently,” said a statement from organisers Cre8ing Vision. “We realised that by taking The Ultimate Seminar virtual it actually gave us the opportunity to reach many more people than by hosting the event in London. We now connect with the whole of the UK and overseas. So out of a potentially bad situation we have been able to realise another way to do what we love doing, that is educating but in an entertaining way whilst we continue to provide a forward thinking conversation to help understand what's next for the music industry.”

The Ultimate Seminar will feature guest speakers from every level of the music business. The event is set to include the Knowing Your business panel (covering changes in the music business), Cre8ive Breakers (covering songwriting, production and more) and a keynote interview.

“Our panels over the years have been at the forefront of showing the need for this business to be more open and diversified,” added the statement. “We believe the whole business will actually win with this approach. The Ultimate Seminar has always stood to allow access and opportunities for future generations of the music industry, the event is free to reinforce the ‘access for all’ message.

“As a company, we also continue to encourage and fully support companies diversifying their teams at grassroot and senior levels. The impact of the BLM movement has meant that at last the message is getting through. It now feels like a true momentum and that change is on the horizon in 2020.”

Entry to the Ultimate Seminar event is free subject to registration.

Cre8ing Vision was established in 2010 by Kwame Kwaten, Andrea Euell and Nicola Ossai fr Charles to educate the next generation of industry leaders.

