The Warehouse Project launches WHP Records with David Dollimore's Disorder label group

The Warehouse Project has officially launched WHP Records in partnership with independent label group, Disorder.

Established in 2006, The Warehouse Project has long been a fixture in club culture in Manchester, currently at the city’s Depot Mayfield.

For their debut release, WHP Records has teamed with Leeds-based DJ/producer Bakey, who is a WHP resident for 2024 and will be dropping his debut album via the label. Bakey’s first track from the project, Wouldn’t Believe, is out on Friday (July 19).

The imprint is expected to release new music from noteworthy talent throughout the year.

WHP founders Richard McGinnis and Sam Kandel said: “Since WHP started in 2006, our passion has been to work with artists in a meaningful, impactful way and create these once-in-a-lifetime dancefloor moments. With the advent of WHP Records and the partnership with Disorder, we unlock a whole new way of doing that and this album project from Bakey feels like exactly the right place to start."

David Dollimore, co-founder of Disorder Records, said: “WHP Records will serve as the incubator for emerging and exciting talent from around the world, creating a powerful ecosystem where live will feed into recordings and build fans. The pedigree surrounding this partnership is unrivalled within the industry and I am excited for the future of independent record companies like ours.”

Formerly president of Ministry of Sound and the RCA Label Group, David Dollimore launched Disorder Records in partnership with Capitol Music Group US and its chairman & CEO Tom March last year.

For its first signing, Disorder inked a deal with Grammy-nominated electronic duo Disclosure. Their summer anthem She’s Gone, Dance On, debuted as BBC Radio 1’s Hottest Record, surpassed 20 million streams in its first month and is currently occupying BBC Radio 1 and Kiss A Lists.