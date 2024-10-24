The Zombies partner with Q Prime for label services and distribution ahead of reissues campaign

The Zombies have entered into an agreement with Q Prime to provide label services and distribution for the band’s 1960s studio recordings.

Plans are underway for a series of four definitive physical reissues in 2025, remastered from the original tapes, compiling all the band’s studio output.

The first will be a remastered Odessey & Oracle due out early next year, which included the classic songs Time Of The Season, Care of Cell 44 and This Will Be Our Year.

The album will be released in its original mono mix, to coincide with the release of The Zombies’ documentary, Hung Up On A Dream. It is directed by musician and filmmaker Robert Schwartzman, and co-produced by Utopia Films, The Ranch Productions and Tom Hanks’ Playtone.

Q Prime will manage all aspects of marketing, manufacturing, distribution and licensing for The Zombies’ new label imprint, Beechwood Park Records.

Q Prime co-founder Cliff Burnstein said: "There's a very narrow window in a Venn diagram where love, admiration and business overlap. That’s what the deal is all about.”

The Zombies’ four surviving founding members, lead singer Colin Blunstone, keyboardist Rod Argent, bassist Chris White, and drummer Hugh Grundy, along with Helen Atkinson, the widow and estate trustee of late guitarist Paul Atkinson, acquired the rights to their catalogue last year from Marquis Enterprises.

The deals were overseen by Chris Tuthill and Cindy da Silva of The Rocks Management, who together have represented the band for the past 11 years, along with attorney Monika Tashman of Loeb & Loeb.

“We went through a painstaking process to find a strategic partner who would truly understand the unique qualities of these beloved recordings,” said Tuthill, “and ultimately, we knew we had to stay true to the band’s history. They have always benefited from a non-traditional and independent approach to both music and business, which is one of the reasons their songs are continually rediscovered by new generations of fans.”

“We were incredibly impressed by the team and infrastructure that Q Prime assembled with their long-term clients Metallica to nurture and grow their own catalogue, and their genuine desire to collaborate with us and the band to do the same for The Zombies,” said Da Silva. “Most importantly, there are a lot of true fans on their team, most notably Cliff Burnstein, who like Rick [Krim], has been a long-time champion of the band.”

Q Prime has full label creative and digital marketing teams with offices in New York City, Los Angeles, Nashville and London.