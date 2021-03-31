This Feeling club night launches record label in partnership with ADA

Influential rock'n'roll club This Feeling is launching a record label in partnership with ADA.

The venture, which takes inspiration from classic Indies like Creation and Rough Trade Records, will focus on developing new guitar-led talent.

This Feeling Records will be run by the club's founder Mikey Jonns – who has not only overseen its expansion with nights around the UK but via a series of brand extensions which have included a television show – and Fear PR's Katie Gwyther.

“There are a lot of brilliant new bands struggling for exposure, and This Feeling has always been about providing a platform for emerging young talent," the pair declared in a statement.

"We're excited to be able to go a step further with This Feeling Records to offer acts a label with integrity and passion. The last year was disastrous for the music and arts industry and so we're aiming to be a lifeline for new talent to be able to prosper."

Howard Corner, MD at Warner's ADA, welcomed the new partnership, recognising This Feeling's passion for the music it supports, having staged gigs by the likes of Blossoms, Catfish And The Bottlemen, Gerry Cinnamon and The Amazons early in their careers.

“At ADA we partner with genre leaders who share our belief, philosophy and approach in getting music out to fans," he explained.

"When it comes to new bands, Mikey Jonns and Katie Gwyther are both passionate, committed and an all-round force of nature. Mikey has created an industry-leading platform in This Feeling and we’re stoked to partner with them both in the next evolution of this journey to find the next generation’s best new bands”

Prior to the pandemic, This Feeling put on a host of artists at its club nights around Britain, and had enjoyed a long-term partnership with Red Stripe to support grassroots music.