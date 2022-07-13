Three Six Zero acquires Sarm Studios as new UK HQ and clients' recording facility

Three Six Zero has purchased Sarm Studios in West London.

The recording facility in Notting Hill houses six studios and a suite of purpose-built offices. It had been owned until now by musician and producer Trevor Horn.

Under Horn’s stewardship, Sarm Studios has played host to artists including Paul McCartney, Rihanna, Dua Lipa, Madonna, One Direction, Stormzy, Lana Del Rey, Paolo Nutini, Charli XCX, Mark Ronson and Florence & The Machine.

With the purchase completed, the complex will undergo refurbishment before becoming “a fundamental part of the Three Six Zero ecosystem”, according to a statement.

“The purchase represents a significant move by Three Six Zero to create a central hub in London, strengthening their UK foundations and providing a valuable stepping stone to Europe,” said the company.

The facilities will be readily available to all Three Six Zero clients and partners, while the Sarm Studios complex will also serve as the new base for Three Six Zero Recordings.

“Sarm Studios has long been an integral fixture of London’s music landscape, and we’re thrilled to be able to make it a part of the expanding Three Six Zero community,” said Mark Gillespie, CEO & founder, Three Six Zero.

Trevor Horn said: “I would like to wish Three Six Zero all the best in their new home.”

“Inspired and excited that Three Six Zero Recordings’ first UK base is going to be in such an iconic spot that, together with the rest of the TSZ family, we intend to make a vital creative hub in West London to carry on Trevor Horn’s legacy,” said Pete Tong, president, Three Six Zero Recordings.

Three Six Zero, is an independent management and entertainment partnership at the forefront of the music, film, television, and digital content landscape. With offices in Los Angeles, Miami, and London, the company represents global talent including Calvin Harris, Willow, Majid Jordan, Bloodpop, The Streets and Jabari Banks.