TikTok signs licensing deal wit Rotana Music Group

Rotana Music Group and TikTok have announced a licensing agreement for Rotana’s Arab music catalogue.

Established in 1993, Rotana Music Group is the largest record label and music repertoire holder in the Arab world. It is headquartered in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, with branches in Jeddah, Dubai, Kuwait, Cairo and Beirut. Warner Music invested in the company in 2021.

TikTok is popular across the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region.

Salem Al Hendi, CEO, Rotana Music Group, said: "We at Rotana are very thrilled with this licensing agreement, which will facilitate Arab Music reach into the MENA music industry and young communities. The creative culture in MENA is so vibrant and diverse, and this agreement will enhance the exchange of music content, while promoting and supporting local artists on a proven leading platform for short-form videos.”

Hari Nair, TikTok head of music - Middle East, Africa and South Asia, said: “As TikTok continues to grow across the Middle East and North Africa, becoming a cultural force in the region, we’re delighted to bring the biggest independent catalogue to our platform. Rotana Music Group represents some of the greatest names in music, spanning multiple genres and countries and we know our community will be inspired by this repertoire for their own video creations. TikTok is committed to licensing and ensuring a broad, diverse range of sounds in our library for our global community to enjoy.”

Rotana is home to Saudi legend Mohammed Abdu and Egyptian star Amr Diab.

Its portfolio includes many of the most prominent artists across the Arab world, including Abdulmajeed Abdullah, Rabeh Saqer, Rashed Al Majed, Abdullah Al Ruwaished, Nawal Al Kuwaitia, Majid Al Mohandis and other stars from the Gulf region. The catalogue also includes Elissa, Tamer Hosny, Najwa Karam, Shereen Abdalwahab, Angham, Wael Kfoury, Saber Al Robae, and others from the Levant, Egypt and North Africa.