Timothy Xu named as chairman & CEO of Universal Music Greater China

Timothy Xu has been appointed as chairman & CEO of Universal Music Greater China, which includes UMG’s operations in Mainland China, Hong Kong and Taiwan.

His appointment follows the retirement earlier this year of longstanding chairman Sunny Chang.

Xu joins UMGC from Taihe Music Group, China’s leading independent music company, where he has served as president & CEO since 2018. Prior to joining Taihe, he served as chairman & CEO, Greater China at Sony Music Entertainment for four years (2012-16) and has held positions within leading entertainment companies including EMI Music & EMI Music Publishing China and Warner Music China.

Sir Lucian Grainge, chairman & CEO, Universal Music Group, said: “I am thrilled to welcome Timothy to lead our operations in Greater China. He’s a real music exec, given his deep experience generating creative and commercial success in the region. I’m confident Timothy will be instrumental as we continue to drive growth in the exciting and vibrant Chinese music market.”

Adam Granite, executive vice president, market development, added: “Having worked together in the past, Timothy’s unique and versatile experience across the sector will bring new opportunities to expand all areas of our business operations within Greater China, whilst also accelerating our focus on introducing Chinese music, culture, and artist talent to new markets and audiences around the world.”

In 2021, UMGC became the first major music company to establish multiple frontline label operations across China with the launch of Republic Records China, Capitol Records China, EMI China, PolyGram Records China and Universal Music China as its flagship label divisions.

Timothy Xu said: “I am delighted to join Universal Music Group as chairman & CEO of Greater China as we look to further establish the company as a dynamic and innovative leader in China’s music ecosystem. I would like to thank both Sir Lucian Grainge and Adam for the opportunity to join the world’s leading music company, and for sharing my big ambitions for UMG’s future business development, and artist success across the region and beyond.”

In addition, Xu currently represents China’s music sector as vice-chairman, China Music Industry Committee of CADPA (CMIC), co-founder and chairman of China’s Music Industry Committee Music Awards (CMA), deputy director of Emerging Music Group Working Committee, China’s Chinese Musicians Association, and as a consultant for the Digital Music Working Committee, China Audio-Video and Digital Publishing Association.



PHOTO: (L-R) Sir Lucian Grainge, Timothy Xu, Adam Granite