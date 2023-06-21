Tina Davis promoted to president at Empire

Tina Davis has been promoted to president at independent record label, distributor and publisher Empire.

The industry veteran will continue to lead Empire’s A&R team as well as help with the strategic planning and day-to-day operations of the company.

Most recently, Davis served as senior vice president of A&R, where she developed the label into a leading independent with billions of streams.

“As a Bay Area native, I am honoured to continue to build out the culture of Empire and shape the future talent that we partner with in years to come,” said Tina Davis. “The Empire team embodies what it means to champion artist development and advocate for artist control and creativity”.

"Tina has been instrumental in the overall growth of Empire since joining the team in 2018,” said Ghazi Shami, CEO/founder. “With her experience, she has a unique understanding of the creative journey of our artists. Working closely with Tina and seeing the continued growth of our team makes this extremely rewarding and there couldn't have been a better person for the role.”

Prior to joining Empire, Davis had over two decades of music industry experience. She was the first woman to lead the A&R department for Def Jam Recordings for over 10 years during their run with artists such as Jay-Z, DMX, Method Man and more.

She mentors the next generation of women in music through Live Nation’s Femme It Forward.

Photo Credit: Connor Clayton