Tom Hoare re-joins PIAS as UK head of digital

PIAS has today (September 21) announced the appointment of Tom Hoare as UK head of digital, effective immediately.

Hoare re-joins PIAS from Syco Music where he was head of digital. He has previously held the position of digital channel manager at PIAS, senior digital marketing manager at Polydor Records, and head of digital for Universal Pictures.

Hoare will report directly to PIAS UK managing director Jason Rackham.

An official press release stated that he will have “overall responsibility for the strategy, direction and management of PIAS’s UK labels’ digital activities. This will encompass digital marketing, social media and the exploitation of the company’s audio and audio-visual recordings through commercial digital music platforms focusing on PIAS label group’s recordings and cooperative repertoire.”

Speaking about the appointment, Jason Rackham said: “We are absolutely delighted to welcome Tom back to [PIAS] in this key role in which he will play a major part in driving the success of our artists and business forward. Since leaving us in 2015 Tom has gained invaluable experience and brings back a wealth of experience and insight that will add real strength to our digital offering.”

Tom Hoare added: “It’s great to be back at PIAS which played such an important part in my early career. I’ve always stayed in touch with the business, and have watched with pride and admiration as it has grown from strength to strength in the intervening years. The independent music sector is an exciting place to be at the moment; PIAS’s in-house labels and Cooperative family are home to some of the most exciting artists in the UK and globally, and I look forward to working with the PIAS team on behalf of the many amazing artists and labels they represent.”