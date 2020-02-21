Tom Lewis and Laura Monks named co-MDs at Decca

Decca president Rebecca Allen has today (February 21) announced the promotion of Tom Lewis and Laura Monks to co-managing directors, Decca Records Group.

The change is part of a series of promotions to mark the label entering its tenth decade.

Tom Lewis most recently served as VP of Decca, A&R and artist strategy, having joined the company 17 years ago as label manager for the jazz division. His A&R successes include being on the team that signed The Lumineers, Jacob Collier, Auroa, Melody Gardot and Michael Ball & Alfie Boe.

Laura Monks has been promoted to co-MD after eight years at Decca, starting as senior digital campaign manager and moving through digital, commercial and marketing positions to take the position of GM in 2018. Monks has worked on campaigns for artists including Gregory Porter, Andrea Bocelli, Ludovico Einaudi and Sheku Kanneh-Mason.

An official press release confirmed that Lewis and Monks will continue to report to Rebecca Allen.

The appointment of Lewis and Monks coincides with a host of other changes at the label.

Dominic Fyfe has been promoted to the role of label director, Decca Classics; Helen Lewis has been promoted to executive producer for Decca Classics; and Gavin Bayliss will now take the role of head of classical marketing & catalogue strategy.

There are also changes at Mercury KX, with Cerys Weetch and Hildur Maral being promoted to co-label managers.

Fyfe, Lewis, Bayliss, Weetch and Maral will all report into Tom and Laura.

Speaking about the appointments, Allen said: “In 2019 Decca celebrated 90 years in the music business. The continued evolution of this incredible label is something I feel hugely excited about and ensuring the future of our artists and music is always top of mind. So today I am thrilled to announce the promotions of Tom, Laura, Gavin, Dominic, Helen, Cerys and Hildur. Each of these individual promotions enable us to grow as a leading global music company. Congratulations to everyone, and here’s to the next decade.”