Tom Poole launches national radio plugging and artist management agency Day Job

Former Kartel Music Group promotions director, Tom Poole, has launched national radio plugging and artist management agency Day Job.

Poole’s career in radio plugging spans 13-plus years, starting at Hesso Media working on national radio campaigns for artists including Jack Savoretti, Marianne Faithfull, Katie Melua, Gary Numan, Charles Bradley, Sharon Jones & The Dap Kings and Palace.

He moved to Kartel Music Group in 2018, helping to grow the promotions department while securing playlist rotation across BBC Radio 1, Radio 2 and 6 Music for a roster of artists such as Liz Lawrence, The Prototypes, Cheat Codes, The Feeling, Georgia Ruth, Dagny, Albin Lee Meldau and many more.

“I’m so excited to launch Day Job,” said Poole. “I love radio plugging and I love supporting, developing and strengthening artists’ careers. Radio is still one of the most gratifying and validating parts of a campaign for so many artists – hearing your song on national radio is an irreplaceable feeling and one that I share too as a plugger!”

Day Job has kicked off with UK soul artist MT Jones on the BBC Radio 2 playlist, Welsh band Melin Melyn across the BBC 6 Music airwaves and Glassnote priority Tors launching on BBC Radio 1 as they support Myles Smith on tour.

“Having a broad range of musical styles and genres in my roster is something I’ve always had and something I’ll continue to do,” he added. “There is so much opportunity at UK radio, I never just want to live in one lane. If I love the music, and I think it can be placed on the radio, then I’m in.”