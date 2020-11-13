Tony Garvey and Marc Thomas launch Undisputed Music

Tony Garvey and Marc Thomas have announced the launch of new dance and electronic label Undisputed Music, with Chambray's Hands Down as its debut release.

Garvey and Thomas currently run the UK electronic roster at Red Light Management, and have previous experience at Island Records, Def Jam, Priority Records, MCA/Motown, AM:PM, Defected Records, Strictly Rhythm and Universal Music Publishing Group.

Both will continue in their roles at Red Light, where their management roster includes Aazar, Anti Up (Chris Lorenzo x Chris Lake), AC Slater, Chris Lorenzo, Jack Beats, Joy Club, Nathan C, Shift K3Y and Taiki Nulight.

Tony Garvey said: “Undisputed Music is not just about picking up records to release something every month, our interests are in sharing great music, breaking music and being parts of scenes and running our own label allows us to do that and have a far wider catchment of talent that we can work with. It allows us to pick up music from those artists we respect and bring it to a much wider playing field.”

There are so many great dance records out there that we want to be involved with Marc Thomas

The label’s debut release is a house track from German producer Chambray (real name André Rost) who released the album Reliev in 2016. Upcoming releases include Chris Lorenzo, Todd Edwards, Junior Sanchez, Dukwa and more.

Marc Thomas said: “We’ve been talent managers for well over a decade now, and we work at Red Light which is one of the leading global management companies, but we can’t manage everything and there are so many great dance records out there that we want to be involved with or great artists we see, other teams we really want to work with, so going back into the label and the masters side was a great way to do that. It all comes from wanting to be involved in great records, believing in artists, if you do that and you sign music you really feel, then the rest will come to you.”

