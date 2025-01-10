Top names from across the global music industry prepare for MUSEXPO 2025

In a recent interview with Music Week, MUSEXPO founder Sat Bisla told us all about the storied history of the event, his big plans for its 25th edition, and what it has come to mean in the world's music calendar.

“At the end of the day, for any event to have 25 global editions, you’ve got to have some form of relevance, impact and consistency,” he said. “With MUSEXPO, it’s not just an event, it’s an experience. We’re in the trenches of the global music industry 24/7, 365 days a year, because our day jobs have us working across A&R, media, sync, publishing, management, marketing, technology, streaming. So we have a really good understanding from a grassroots level, but also from a 30,000ft level of what’s happening across the globe at every single key vertical of the music business.”

With MUSEXPO 2025 just a couple of months away, it is now boasting a formidable line-up of speakers. Set to take place between March 16 – 19 in Burbank, California, the 25th anniversary of the event will bring together top names from across the global music business.

Very much living up to Bisla's promise of making "MUSEXPO 2025 our best one ever!", among the companies set to attend are (take a deep breath here...): 24 Management (Live Nation), AAM Inc., AEG Presents, Alchemic Sonic Environment, Amazon MGM Studios, Anomaly, APM Music, ASCAP, Atlantic Records, Billboard, Black & White Music, Budde Music (Germany), CAA, Chartmetric, Concord Music Group, Digital Music News, Disney Music Group, EA Games, Facet House, Fan Duel Sports, Format Entertainment, Grammy’s, Groover, GYRO Group (Australia), The Hollywood Reporter, Malsons Media (India), Mom+Pop Music, Music Business Worldwide, Music Week (U.K.), Music Connection, Netflix, Paramount, Position Music Group, PULSE Music Group, Range Media Partners, Mushroom Music, Primary Wave, Red Bull Records, Reed Smith, Republic Records, Silva Screen Music Group, Sire Records, SO Recordings, Sound On (Tik Tok), Times Music (India), Tarsame Mittal (India), Universal Pictures Music, Virgin Music Group, and Warner Music Group, Wasserman.

Elsewhere, MUSEXPO will mark the return of its International Music Industry Awards (which originally launched back in 2012) in association with A&R Worldwide. It will recognise the contributions of some of the most influential executives and creatives across key sectors of the global music business during its VIP Gala Dinner presentations.

As previously reported, the annual Seymour Stein Global A&R Award will be bestowed upon legendary artist and repertoire executive Michael Goldstone, founder & co-owner, Mom+Pop Music. The Lifetime Achievement Award will be presented to one of the world’s most influential managers of producers and songwriters Mark Beaven, co-founder & co-CEO, Advanced Alternative Media, Inc. (AAM, Inc.). Last but certainly not least, the International Music Person Of The Year recipient is Mandar Thakur, CEO, Times Music Group (India), who becomes the first person from South Asia to receive this prestigious accolade.

MUSEXPO will also feature its popular Global Sync Summit, and A&R Summit, as a part of its overall 2025 event program.

Some of the confirmed speakers include:

Adam Brodsky – Founder & Music Supervisor, Woolly Music; Adam Taylor – President & CEO, APM Music; Adrian Sosa – Head of Music, Latin America/Brazil/Australia/Canada/New Zealand, Amazon MGM Studios; Amy Dunning, Vice President Music, Netflix; Andreas Katsambas – President & COO, Chartmetric; Andrew Brady – Sr. Manager, Creative Music Strategy, Paramount; Anton Monsted – Head of Music, Original Movies (U.S.), Amazon MGM Studios; Aton Ben-Horin – Executive Vice President, A&R, Warner Music Group; Ben Dorenfeld – Director of Music, Anomaly; Benjamin Budde – CEO, Budde Music Group; Bob Bowen – Worldwide Head of Music, Amazon MGM Studios; Bobby Gumm – Vice President, Music, Trailer Park; Chris Foitle – Sr. VP A&R, AWAL; Delmar Powell – Vice President A&R, Position Music; Dorian Perron – Co-Founder, Chief Business & Music Officer, Groover; Emma Banks – Music Agent & Co-Head, Global Touring, CAA; George Garner, editor-in-chief, Music Week U.K.; Gwen Bethel Riley – Founder, GB Productions; Jane Bushmaker – Director, DSP Audit, The MLC; Janine Kerr – Vice President, Music, FanDuel Sports Network; Jasmin Benward – Music Supervisor & Director, Sync Licensing, WVG MFG Publishing Co.; Jason Bentley – President, Bentley Media Ventures; Jeannette Perez – President & COO, Kobalt; Jen Malone – Music Supervisor / Head of Black & White Music; Jeremy Yohai – Sr. Vice President, A&R, Concord Music Publishing; Jesse Peters – President, 724 Management / Live Nation; Joe Belliotti – Founder & CEO, Music Grows Brands; Josh Mateer – Head of A&R, Sound On / Tik Tok; Julia Michels – Grammy-Winning Music Supervisor, Format Entertainment; Josh Abraham – Co-Founder & Co-CEO, PULSE Music Group; Kabiru Bello – Vice President, Global A&R, Warner Recorded Music; Karan Bhatnagar – Head of Artist & Creator Strategy, Hook; Katie Romanovich – Associate Music Supervisor, Format Entertainment; Kim Frankiewicz – Executive VP, Worldwide A&R, Concord Music Publishing; Korda Marshall – Managing Director, Worldwide (ex-ANZ), Mushroom Music; Laurent Hubert – President & Chief Revenue Officer, Kobalt; Larry Rudolph – Founder & CEO, 724 Management / Live Nation; Livy Rodriguez-Behar – Music Supervisor, Dreamboat Music; Liza Richardson – Head of Music, Original Series (U.S.), Amazon MGM Studios; Louisa Rainbird – Head of Music, European Union, Amazon MGM Studios; Luke Mitzman – Founder. 100 Management Inc.; Mandar Thakur – CEO, Times Music Group (India); Marc Mondello – Music Supervisor & Founder, Makana Music; Mark Beaven – Co-Founder & Co-CEO, Advanced Alternative Media (AAM), Inc.; Mark Chipello – Vice President / Head of A&R, Position Music; Mark Sutherland – Contributing Editor, Variety & MBW; Mason Cooper – Music Supervisor & Founder, Songrunner Entertainment; Melinda Newman – Executive Editor, West Coast and Nashville, Billboard; Michael Goldstone, Founder & Co-Owner, Mom+Pop Music; Mike Knobloch – President of Music & Publishing, NBCUniversal; Panos A. Panay – President, The Recording Academy (The Grammys); Paul Resnikoff – Publisher, Digital Music News; Preston Rodie – Sr. Director A&R, Sire / Warner Records; Ram Sundar – Head of Music, Amazon MGM Studios, India & Asia-Pacific; Raphaella Lima – Global Music Supervision, Marketing & Partnerships, Electronic Arts; Ritch Esra – Publisher, The Music Registry & Co-Founder, MUBUTV; Sabrina an Del Priore – Sr. Vice President, Creative Music Strategy, Scripted & Variety, Paramount Global; Sam Hayflich - Director, Creative Music Strategy, Paramount Global; Sat Bisla – President & Founder, A&R Worldwide / MUSEXPO; Satya Hinduja – Artist & Founder, Alchemic Sonic Environment; Savan Kotecha – Oscar, Golden Globe & Grammy Nominated Songwriter / Producer; Scott Cutler – Co-Founder & Co-CEO, PULSE Music Group; Shankar Thiagasamudram – Founder & CEO, Audeze; Shivam Malhotra – Founder & CEO, Malsons Media (India); Shirley Halperin – Co-Editor-In-Chief, The Hollywood Reporter; Steve Sessa – Co-Chair, Entertainment & Media Industry Group, Reed Smith; Tarsame Mittal – Founder & Host, The Music Podcast & Music Entrepreneur (India); Tom Windish – Executive VP, A&R / Business Development, Wasserman Music; Tyler Henry – Founder & CEO, STURDY & Partner, Range Media Partners; Viv Mellish – Founding Partner & CMO, GYROgroup (Australia); Wendy Goldstein - President & Chief Creative Officer, Republic Records; Zach Sang – Media Influencer, Podcaster & Host, The Zach Sang Show, and many others to be announced in the coming weeks.

Subscribers can revisit our interview with Sat Bisla here.

The full MUSEXPO 2025 schedule of events is now available here.

For registration details to attend the event, visit musexpo.net

For more information contact info@anrworldwide.com.