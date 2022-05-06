Tove Lo launches label in collaboration with Mtheory

Tove Lo has launched her own record label with artist development and services company Mtheory.

The joint venture will be called Pretty Swede Records, and its first release will be the artist's new singe No One Dies From Love.

The track was co-written with Lo's long-time collaborator Ludvig Söderberg and is out now.



“It’s amazing,” Lo said of her new label. “I have a lot of freedom, and it’s been fun to work with Mtheory. This will be the first release under my label. I’m a pop girl, but I like to make things weird and be in full control of the whole vision. This is the perfect way to put out exactly what I want.”

In addition to the new label and single release, Lo has announced a UK and European tour for this autumn.

Kicking off at Dublin's Olympia Theatre on October 29, there are shows at London's Roundhouse (November 5), Paris' Bataclan (10) and Berns in Stockholm (21) among the dates.

Lo is also set to support Dua Lipa this summer at the singer's show at Olso's Spektrum Arena in June 26.