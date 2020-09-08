Townsend Music hires Paul 'Barney' Barnes as head of digital

As exclusively revealed in the new edition of Music Week, Townsend Music has hired former Transistor Music and PledgeMusic digital manager Paul ‘Barney’ Barnes as their head of digital.

An official press release stated that, in his role, Barnes will “work across the online marketing of Townsend’s retail website and its D2C artist stores, as well as the company’s social media channels and flourishing online community.”

Throughout his career, Barnes – who is also a member of UK band Sonic Boom Six – has worked with Factory Records/In The City, Bandzoogle, Bandapp, PledgeMusic and, most recently, was a co-founding employee at D2C operation Transistor Music.

Speaking about the appointment, Townsend’s sales director, Bruce McKenzie, said: “I’ve admired Barney’s work for a while now and we’re delighted to have him on the Townsend team. Fan engagement is hugely important in today’s market and its influence is only going to increase. Barney’s skills and insight in this field will be instrumental in helping us expand the Townsend community and the reach we can offer our clients.”

Barnes added: “What attracts me most about joining the team at Townsend Music is the calibre of artists and teams that use the platform - and return time after time. Townsend’s mature infrastructure, water-tight fulfilment and excellent customer services are going to allow me to focus directly on what I'm there for: ramping up the digital marketing side of the entire operation to the benefit of a long list of great clients.”

* For the full, exclusive Townsend Music story, featuring the only interviews with Barnes and McKenzie, see the new edition of Music Week, available now, or click here.