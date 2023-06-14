Transgressive enters The Misoverse with Japanese-English singer, rapper & producer Miso Extra

Japanese-English singer, rapper and producer Miso Extra has signed a global recording deal with Transgressive.

London-based Miso Extra has been noted as one to watch since the release of her critically acclaimed Great Taste EP.

Miso Extra coined the term “umami for the ears” when describing her sound – singing and rapping in both her native languages, while combining her unique perspective with refreshing production and pop culture references from both spaces.

Miso Extra’s music was championed by tastemakers including NME, The Fader, Vogue, Jack Saunders at Radio 1, Jamz Supernova at 6 Music and Matt Wilkinson at Apple Music 1. She has performed at Pitchfork London, Primavera Weekender and Reading & Leeds.

Notable recognition from the artist community includes Arlo Parks and Thundercat, who invited Miso to support him at Brixton Academy.

The Misoverse she is creating with the diversity of her musical references is like no other I have ever heard before Ali Raymond

The signing marks another collaboration between Transgressive and management company Beatnik Creative, who work together on the Grammy-nominated, BRITs and Mercury-winning artist Arlo Parks.

The team also includes UTA (live), All Stripes (press) and Plugged In (radio).

Mike Harounoff, associate director/senior A&R, Transgressive, said: “Our connection to Miso’s music was instantaneous when hearing the first demos for the project and we had the same immediate feeling in spending time together – learning about her incredible ambitions and intentions for the space she has named ‘The Misoverse’. We’re truly thrilled to be welcoming Miso to the Transgressive family, and to further grow the relationship with our friends at Beatnik.”

Ali Raymond, company director/ Manager, Beatnik Creative, said: "Emily [Miso] is a musical force. The Misoverse she is creating with the diversity of her musical references is like no other I have ever heard before. With such a unique and creative artist that holds a powerful independent mindset, Transgressive was always going to be the dream home for her next EP and debut album. I can't wait for this next chapter for Miso Extra."