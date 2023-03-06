Transgressive promotes Mike Harounoff to associate director, senior A&R and artist manager

Transgressive has promoted Mike Harounoff to associate director, senior A&R and artist manager.

Harounoff’s promotion to a senior management position at Transgressive follows more than a decade working at the company from the start of his career.

Reporting directly into company directors Toby L, Tim Dellow and Lilas Bourboulon, Harounoff’s expanded role includes heightened oversight across all three divisions of the business, spanning the record label, publishing and management rosters.

His remit continues to focus on discovering, breaking and nurturing talent at every stage of their career, as well as senior campaign strategy, creative and marketing. Since joining the company, Harounoff has signed - and worked closely on records with - label star Arlo Parks, publishing act Loyle Carner and fast emerging management client Wesley Joseph.

19 years in, we’ve still got the best ahead of us Toby L, Tim Dellow & Lilas Bourboulon

In a statement, company directors Toby L, Tim Dellow and Lilas Bourboulon said: “Mike is a cherished collaborator, executive and family member at Transgressive. His ability to find and develop incredible new voices in art and music is equally on par with his care in how to convey the story and narrative for a compelling campaign. His appointment to the senior management team is richly deserved, and we cannot wait to further develop the culture of Transgressive with his additional level of oversight and input across the various facets of the company. 19 years in, we’ve still got the best ahead of us.”

Mike Harounoff said: “Transgressive has been home since I was 21 years old. It’s been a pleasure and privilege working alongside our incredible artists and teams throughout that time - and I am truly excited for the future together.”