Transgressive Records expands into North America with appointment of Jack Hedges as general manager

UK indie Transgressive Records is expanding into North America.

Senior record label executive Jack Hedges, formerly of Atlantic Records and Sony, has been appointed as Transgressive’s inaugural general manager, North America, effective immediately.

Hedges has spent two decades overseeing creative, A&R, marketing and strategic endeavours of artists including The War On Drugs, Alt-J, Frightened Rabbit, Death Cab For Cutie, Grouplove, Manchester Orchestra and Briston Maroney, as well as up-and-coming Transgressive Records signing Michelle.

His role at Transgressive Records is to “attract and develop a new wave of progressive artists, both breaking and established, as well as to strategise across the company’s existing global roster”, according to a statement. He will also oversee the select hiring and nurturing of new executive talent to join the company in the coming months.

Canvasback Music, the boutique label imprint that Hedges ran with Steve Ralbovsky, will form part of the new structure, operating as an imprint within Transgressive Records. It was previously part of Atlantic.

Transgressive Records is also a partner of music investment company Firebird. The label roster includes Arlo Parks, Let’s Eat Grandma, Miso Extra, Pan and The Waeve.

In a joint statement, Transgressive company directors Toby L, Tim Dellow and Lilas Bourboulon said: “In recent years, Jack Hedges has been all of a friend, collaborator, business partner, and now quite wonderfully serves as our first ever North American hire, in the newly created role of general manager, North America.

“As anyone that has met or worked with Jack will know, he is driven, wise, connected, kind, compassionate and possessive of that all-too-rare skill to both lead as well as work seamlessly within a wider team. He has an independent heart with major experience, and we’re certain is going to ensure that we will be able to deliver success at a globally competitive level without losing or diluting the soul of a project.

“With his impeccable taste, a reputation for being universally revered by artists and colleagues alike, not to mention a glorious penchant for underground music, Jack is most definitely the right person to guide Transgressive Records and its roster through to new heights in the world’s biggest music territory.”

They are truly a world-class label and I’m inspired and humbled to be at the ground floor of building out a global operation Jack Hedges

The statement added: “We’re also honoured to become the custodians to Canvasback – a label imprint we have joyously collaborated with over recent years, alongside both Jack as well as Steve Ralbovsky. It too was selective in its signings, and utterly eclectic in its tastes - we’re delighted to carry the torch onwards.

“With independent music thriving, Transgressive is experiencing its most exciting, adventurous and dynamic era since we formed. With 2024 also marking our 20th anniversary (more on which shortly…), this truly feels like a new beginning. We cannot wait to see where it will lead.”

Jack Hedges, Transgressive Records’ general manager, North America, said: “I am so proud to join the team at Transgressive and I’m grateful for the opportunity to lead their expansion into North America. Transgressive exemplifies the values of excellence, artistry and integrity that has defined Canvasback for the last 17 years and there is no one I trust more to help carry that legacy into the future together. They are truly a world-class label and I’m inspired and humbled to be at the ground floor of building out a global operation.

“As we look forward to a bright new era ahead, I’d like to acknowledge my good friend and mentor, Steve Ralbovsky, and thank him for all these years of music and friendship. I am honoured to continue this journey we started all the way back in 2006.”