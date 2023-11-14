Transgressive Records signs 'boundary-pushing' Taiwanese artist PAN

Transgressive Records has signed PAN to its label roster.

Pan Wei-Ju is from Taiwan and previously recorded under the name Aristophanes. She has collaborated with Grimes, featuring on 2015 album Art Angels and 2020’s Miss Anthropocene.

The label’s latest addition to the roster follows Transgressive’s global recording deal with Miso Extra.

PAN is one of the most boundary-pushing, exhilarating voices in the world today Tim Dellow

Tim Dellow, co-founder, Transgressive, said: “PAN is one of the most boundary-pushing, exhilarating voices in the world today; fiercely intelligent, always challenging and ever-evolving as an artist.

“Watch this space as she is set to release some of the most vitally captivating musical statements of recent times.”

PAN’s previously released mixtape Humans Become Machines is back on all platforms via Transgressive with immediate effect. It also features a collaboration with Grimes.